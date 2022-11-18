Browns Dolphins Football

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to head coach Mike McDaniel during the second half of a game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. [AP PHOTO/WILFREDO LEE]

 Wilfredo Lee

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — When Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel roams the sideline, his hands are usually relaxed in the pockets of his sweatpants. He doesn't often stray from his calm demeanor, and there's always a hint of optimism, and humor, in his words.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.