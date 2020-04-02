Kansas City Royals minor league pitcher Derrick Adams feels at home on the pitching mound, in the bullpen or in the dugout.
Even though he’s at home in Decatur right now, he knows that’s not where he is supposed to be. Adams should be in Arizona for spring training. He did report on March 3, but was sent home on March 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“We had a (conference call) the other day, and they said to hold tight and do as much as we can to be ready for when and if we start back,” Adams said.
Adams has equipment at home to work out. When he needs to throw, he calls on former Austin teammates Jake Smallwood and Colt Dozier. Both were catchers for the Black Bears. Smallwood played at Montevallo this spring. Dozier played at Stillman.
“The problem is finding a place to throw (off the mound),” Adams said.
With school closed, the campus at Austin is off limits. Parks in the city are also closed.
“It’s really frustrating, but it’s out of our control,” Adams said. “It’s like what my dad always says ‘You can only control what you can control.’”
It’s a disappointing start to what Adams is hoping will be another successful season. Last year, Adams was a key part of the success of the Royals’ Idaho Falls team in the Pioneer League. The former Jacksonville State pitcher had a 2-1 record with four saves. His ERA was 2.54 with 46 innings pitched, 45 strikeouts and 11 walks. The lefty allowed no home runs in a hitter-friendly league.
Adams was the winning pitcher in the league championship playoff game that gave Idaho Falls its first league championship since 2013.
“That was a pretty awesome experience,” Adams said. “It was a lot of fun and something I would like to experience again.”
The fun didn’t stop with the Pioneer League championship. Adams was named the team’s pitcher of the year. He got to go to Kansas City and be recognized with all the top prospects from the Royals’ nine minor league teams. Each player received an award from Royals’ general manager Dayton Moore.
After winning the World Series in 2015, the Royals have fallen on hard times with 100-loss seasons in 2018 and 2019. MLB.com recently ranked each major league team’s organizations. The Royals were No. 17, but the listing had good things to say about talent in the minors. The 2018 and 2019 drafts were strong in pitching. Adams was a 27th round pick in the 2018 draft.
“We do recognize that we have a lot of really talented young pitchers on the horizon,” Moore said.
Besides Idaho Falls in the Pioneer League, the Royals had two other minor league teams win championships. One of those teams was Lexington, Ky., in the South Atlantic League. That’s where Adams wants to be this season.
“It will be a lot closer to home than Idaho. That’s for sure,” Adams said. “It will also be a step in the right direction.
“I want to keep learning and getting stronger. I would like more velocity on my fastball and just get better in all aspects of my game. Most of all, I just want a chance to compete.”
