The Rocket City Trash Pandas' debut season will have to wait.
Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday that the 2020 season has been canceled. The major league teams decided not to provide any players to their affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The minor league move was not a surprise. The major leagues had already announced using 60-player pools, of which 30 can be active during the first two weeks of the 60-game season that begins in late July.
The minor league season normally begins in early April and runs through Labor Day.
The Trash Pandas, who moved from Mobile this year, are one of three minor league teams in Alabama. The Birmingham Barons, Montgomery Biscuits and Trash Pandas are all part of the Double-A Southern League.
