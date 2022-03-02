JUPITER, Fla. — Major League Baseball has canceled opening day, with Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing Tuesday the sport will scrap regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline.
Manfred said he is canceling the first two series of the season that was set to begin March 31, dropping the schedule from 162 games to likely 156 at most. Manfred said the league and union have not made plans for future negotiations, and that players won't be paid for missed games.
“My deepest hope is we get an agreement quickly,” Manfred said. “I’m really disappointed we didn’t make an agreement.”
After the sides made progress during 13 negotiating sessions over 16½ hours Monday, the league sent the players' association a “best and final offer” Tuesday on the ninth straight day of negotiations.
Players rejected that offer, setting the stage for MLB to follow through on its threat to nix opening day.
“Today is a sad day,” union leader Tony Clark said. “The reason we are not playing is simple: a lockout is the ultimate economic weapon.”
At 5:10 p.m., Manfred issued a statement that many fans had been dreading: Nothing to look forward to on opening day, normally a spring standard of renewal for fans throughout the nation and some in Canada, too.
The ninth work stoppage in baseball history will be the fourth that causes regular-season games to be canceled.
“The concerns of our fans are at the very top of our consideration list,” Manfred said.
The union said later Tuesday that it will push for canceled games to be rescheduled when talks resume.
“To say they won’t reschedule games if games are canceled or they won’t pay players for those games that are canceled is solely their position," union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer said of the league. "They’re not legally required to take those positions. ... We would have a different position."
The lockout, in its 90th day, will plunge a sport staggered by the coronavirus pandemic and afflicted by numerous on-field issues into a self-inflicted hiatus over the inability of players and owners to divide a $10 billion industry. By losing regular-season games, scrutiny will fall even more intensely on Manfred, the commissioner since January 2015, and Clark, the former All-Star first baseman who became union leader when Michael Weiner died in November 2013.
“Manfred gotta go,” tweeted Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman.
The bulk of fan ire on social media was aimed at Manfred, who was spotted practicing his golf swing between bargaining sessions by an Associated Press photographer Tuesday. Others were upset that Manfred was laughing and jovial with reporters at his news conference announcing the cancellation.
"Have no clue how he has the ability to laugh about anything right now," Los Angeles Angels pitcher Michael Lorenzen tweeted. “Mind is blown.”
Past stoppages were based on issues such as a salary cap, free-agent compensation and pensions. This one is pretty much solely over money.
This fight was years in the making, with players angered that payrolls decreased by 4% from 2015 through last year, many teams jettisoned a portion of high-priced veteran journeymen in favor of lower-priced youth, and some clubs gave up on competing in the short term to better position themselves for future years.
“This is not just about shifting pieces of the pie around,” pitcher Andrew Miller said. “This is about getting the game that we love to work and operate effectively and perform and let us focus on what we like to do.”
