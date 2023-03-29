Shohei Ohtani 032723 (copy)

Shohei Ohtani will be one of the most watched and talked about players this season with him set to hit free agency next offseason. [MARK J. TERRILL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

CHICAGO — The number will follow Shohei Ohtani until it is over. No, not Ohtani's home runs or strikeouts or any of his magnificent numbers from the field. Nothing like that.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.