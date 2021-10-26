HOUSTON — Dusty Baker, then manager of the San Francisco Giants, had just left the stadium after a crushing loss to the Anaheim Angels in Game 7 of the 2002 World Series when he met up with his father.
Johnnie B. Baker Sr. didn’t mince words.
“He goes: ‘Man, after the way (you) lost that one, I don’t know if you’ll ever win another one,” Baker recalled Sunday.
Nineteen years after that conversation and more than a decade since his dad's passing, Baker finally has a chance to prove wrong the father he loved so dearly.
He'll get the opportunity starting tonight when he leads the Houston Astros against the Atlanta Braves in the World Series.
The 72-year-old Baker has thought of that conversation often over the years. And since the Astros dispatched the Red Sox on Friday night to reach their third Fall Classic in five years, his father’s words have grown even louder in his head.
“So that’s been my motivation,” Baker said.
This is Baker’s second trip to the Series as a manager. As a player, he went three times with the Dodgers, winning it all as a big-hitting left fielder in 1981.
In an illustrious career as a star player and skipper spanning more than 50 years, winning a World Series as a manager is virtually the only box left open for Baker.
“I know,” he said. “So I just (need to) go ahead and check it.”
It’s been a whirlwind two years for Baker, who after being fired by the Nationals following a 97-win season in 2017 wondered if he’d ever even get another shot to manage, much less win that elusive title.
Then came January 2019 and the stunning revelation that the Astros had illicitly stolen signs in their run to the 2017 World Series championship and again in 2018. The cheating scandal cost manager A.J. Hinch his job, leaving a team with an almost unfathomable image problem in need of a strong leader.
Astros owner Jim Crane found that leader in Baker, a man who now ranks 12th all-time in managerial wins and has taken five teams to the playoffs.
And this week his path comes full circle as he meets the team that drafted him out of high school in 1967 and where he spent the first eight seasons of a 19-year playing career.
It was where he began a lifelong friendship with the great Hank Aaron, who died in January at 86. It was Aaron who persuaded Baker to sign with the Braves instead of pursuing a college basketball career.
Baker, who was on deck when Aaron homered on April 8, 1974, to pass Babe Ruth as baseball's home run king, finds it fitting that he’ll return to Atlanta with the baseball world watching and looks forward to seeing Aaron’s wife and kids on the trip.
“It is very special to go back to Atlanta,” he said. “This is going to be a storybook ending really for all of us."
Baker’s wife, Melissa, and son, Darren, who just played his first season of pro ball in the Nationals system, attended the ALCS games and now are together in Houston to be part of this special time.
“I was talking to my dad about it more the next morning and just putting everything into perspective, it’s like a movie,” Darren Baker said by phone Sunday. “It’s unbelievable. And then Hank Aaron and playing the Braves, it’s pretty crazy.”
The younger Baker made headlines in his dad’s last World Series trip when the 3-year-old was serving as a bat boy and had to be snatched from home plate by J.T. Snow to avoid being hit by David Bell.
Family is everything to Baker, who added “Jr.” to his jersey before last season as a nod to his beloved father. As he sat in the dugout Sunday long after all the players had finished their work, he was asked if he thinks his dad will be looking down on him as he returns to the World Series with the tribute to him emblazoned on a back that’s been through so much in more than a half-century in the game.
“Oh yeah,” he said flashing a wide grin. “Heck, yeah he will.”
And what will the taskmaster so strict that he once kicked his son off a Little League team for having a bad attitude think when he sees him under the bright lights of baseball’s biggest stage once again?
“That’s pretty good,” Baker said. “He told me that all the time, but you’ve got to understand that pretty good meant great to my dad.”
