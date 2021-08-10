NASHVILLE — Marcus Ericsson thought for sure his car would snap in half as he treated the slowed car in front of him like some sort of Monster Jam ramp and soared through the air and leapfrogged a spot before he slammed onto the asphalt.
Airborne at the start, feeling sky high at the finish, Ericsson delivered IndyCar and Nashville a highlight that will be replayed in all sorts of promotional videos and social media posts pushing next year’s race.
Nashville still hasn’t come down to Earth.
With apologies to Detroit, Music City morphed into Motor City as IndyCar stormed into town and proved again downtown streets and bridges and zipping around NFL stadiums are where the series needs to race.
Just check out fans who lined fences, packed grandstands and stood for hours on concourse ramps at Nissan Stadium to watch Ericsson win IndyCar’s inaugural Music City Grand Prix.
“I don’t know if they’re drunk, but they were pretty excited,” runner-up Scott Dixon said.
IndyCar drivers were treated as celebrities almost on par as country music stars.
One fan jumped out of his car in traffic and flagged down Jimmie Johnson for a picture and an autograph. James Hinchcliff rode his electric scooter to the track every day and was called out by fans on the sidewalk.
“It wasn’t just like some guy that heard some noise and walked in,” Hinchcliff said. “These were race fans. There was a ton of merch, a lot of people that knew what they were talking about, knew the drivers. It wasn’t just we got dumb luck putting ourselves in a highly populous city.
"There’s an appetite for racing here. This town knew that we were here and looked like they loved that we were here.”
The race capped a summer renaissance for racing’s return to Nashville.
NASCAR reopened Nashville Superspeedway in June and drew a sold-out crowd of roughly 40,000 fans. Tony Stewart brought his Superstar Racing Experience last month to a packed house of about 15,000 fans at the Fairgrounds.
Those series didn’t race through the city. The course stretched 2.17 miles, featured 11 turns — including one that Colton Herta couldn’t solve — and a 3,500-foot straightway that spanned the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge.
“Everybody was cheering, cars were crashing, everything was going on,” Dixon said. “I think from the fans’ perspective, they had a ball. If there’s enough alcohol out there, it’s going to be a good show no matter what.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.