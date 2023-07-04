CHICAGO — Moments after NASCAR's daring adventure was over — a soggy day in downtown Chicago rescued by a compelling Cup Series race — they were all thinking big.
Shane van Gisbergen pondered a move from Australia's Supercars to a regular NASCAR ride. Justin Marks contemplated the promising future of Project 91. Steve O'Donnell talked about holding a NASCAR event on another continent.
“I think we’re all confident at NASCAR that we could take the Cup Series anywhere we want,” said O’Donnell, who became the chief operating officer of NASCAR in March 2022.
O'Donnell and Ben Kennedy, the 31-year-old great-grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France and a key engine behind the sport's evolving schedule, were buoyed by Sunday's exciting finish to the Cup Series' first street race in its 75th season.
After hours of rain flooded the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course and scuttled the end of the Xfinity stop, it cleared up in time to get the Cup Series on the tricky track, albeit for a race cut short by the looming darkness.
The wet conditions added another element to an already challenging course that included seven 90-degree turns, and transitions from concrete to asphalt and back. But the drivers figured it out on the fly, and van Gisbergen powered to the front in the final laps to secure the win.
And just like that, NASCAR's first try at a downtown Chicago race won over at least some of the skeptics that had wondered aloud about its feasibility ever since it was announced a year ago.
“Truthfully, for a street course, I think it raced better than I thought it would," said Chase Briscoe, who finished 20th. “There are definitely parts that can be improved like widening the track and other certain things. But, all things considered, it surprised me compared to what I thought it was going to be.”
NASCAR has a three-year agreement with the city of Chicago, and Kennedy said it is planning to take a comprehensive look at its first event under the deal.
“We’re going to have a lot of takeaways from this weekend, which I think will be really good,” he said, “but from what I’ve seen so far, certainly from the fans and from a lot of folks in the industry, has been positive.”
