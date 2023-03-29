Pat Corbin 032823

Patrick Corbin is trying to regain his All-Star form after leading the majors in losses in 2021 and 2022. [JEFF ROBERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

WASHINGTON — No major league pitcher took more losses in 2022 than Patrick Corbin, with 19. And none accumulated more Ls in 2021 than Corbin did, with 16. Last season’s ERA for the Washington Nationals left-hander was 6.31. A year earlier? 5.82.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.