New Orleans Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin paused several seconds to compose himself while explaining why Stan Van Gundy is out as coach less than nine months after he was hired to develop a young roster featuring budding superstar Zion Williamson.
“This was something that was very, very difficult,” Griffin said, adding that the need for a new coach "revealed itself over some very open, candid conversations with a really, really good man” during the past three weeks.
While the Pelicans missed the postseason after finishing 10 games below .500, Griffin insisted his team's new coaching vacancy did not result from too few victories.
Hired last October, about two months before the start of a pandemic-delayed and shortened season, Van Gundy coached the Pelicans to a 31-41 record. New Orleans finished in 11th place in the Western Conference, two games out of a play-in spot.
The next coach will be Williamson's third since he entered the NBA as the league's top overall draft choice in 2019.
Wizards fire Brooks
Scott Brooks won't be back with the Washington Wizards next season after general manager Tommy Sheppard announced Wednesday the coach's contract would not be extended.
Sheppard said the Wizards will begin their coaching search immediately.
Brooks is out after just one playoff series victory in 2017 to show for his five seasons on the job. Washington made the playoffs three times in those five years.
Nelson leaves Mavs
Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson, instrumental in the club's acquisitions of Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic, is leaving the organization after 24 seasons.
The Mavericks said Wednesday the club and Nelson agreed to part ways, with owner Mark Cuban saying the 58-year-old son of former coach Don Nelson was “instrumental to our success and helped bring a championship to Dallas.”
Nelson joined Dallas in 1998 when his dad was named coach. A few months later, the Mavericks moved down in the draft to get Nowitzki in a trade with Milwaukee. The 7-foot German led Dallas to the franchise's only championship in 2011.
Ball wins rookie award
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball’s versatility as a passer, scorer and rebounder earned him NBA Rookie of the Year honors Wednesday despite missing 21 games with a fractured wrist.
Ball led all rookies with averages of 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game and was third with 15.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.
