In the opening seconds of Stephen Curry’s NBA career he got an assist on the first possession, a steal on the second and then tried a 3-pointer for the first time at the professional level.
It missed.
In that moment, there probably were not very many people expecting he would become the most prolific 3-point shooter in NBA history. Yet as the new NBA season starts Tuesday night, so does the countdown toward Curry surpassing Ray Allen’s mark for 3’s made in a career.
Allen retired with 2,973 3-pointers in regular-season games. Curry is 141 behind, with 2,832 in his career. At his typical rate of 3’s made in recent years — about five per game — the Golden State sharpshooter could have the record by mid-December.
Curry is the only player in NBA history to average at least five made 3’s per game over a full season. He’s done it three times. Curry also has four of the five seasons of at least 300 made 3’s, including a record 402 in 2015-16; James Harden had the other 300-plus season on that list.
Allen never made more than 269 3’s in a season. Curry has topped that on six different occasions.
Some other storylines and milestones to watch this season:
--
Chasing Kareem
LeBron James could become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader next season.
And, technically, this season as well.
James enters the season No. 3 on the scoring list, 1,561 points away from No. 2 Karl Malone’s 36,928 points. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tops the list with 38,387 points — currently 3,020 ahead of James.
If James averages 25 points per game, which he did last year, he would catch Malone in his 63rd game this season and could reach Abdul-Jabbar’s mark sometime around the midpoint of the 2022-23 campaign.
All those numbers are regular-season games only, and for purposes of NBA record-keeping, that is the official tally.
But if adding the playoffs, James is in line to become No. 1 in career scoring this season. With postseason included, he has scored 42,998 points, just 1,151 away from Abdul-Jabbar’s 44,149, meaning that’s well within range for James this season.
--
Pop's time
San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich has 1,310 career regular-season wins, putting him 26 away from outright possession of the NBA record. He’s currently third on the list, behind only No. 2 Lenny Wilkens (1,332) and No. 1 Don Nelson (1,335).
Popovich is entering his 26th season as coach of the Spurs, extending his NBA record for longevity with one franchise.
He doesn’t have a lot of contemporaries in other sports, either.
Connie Mack managed the Philadelphia Athletics for 50 seasons. George Halas coached the Chicago Bears for 40 years (though not consecutively), John McGraw managed the New York Giants for 31, Tom Landry coached the Dallas Cowboys for 29, Curly Lambeau coached the Green Bay Packers for 29, and Don Shula coached the Miami Dolphins for 26.
Bill Belichick is the NFL leader in current tenure, in Year 22 with New England.
--
Celebrating 75
The NBA is celebrating its 75th anniversary this season. The league’s first game was Nov. 1, 1946, when the New York Knicks visited the Toronto Huskies, back in what was then called the Basketball Association of America.
--
Gold rush
There are 29 players in the NBA this season with at least one Olympic gold medal, on 15 different teams.
The Lakers lead the way with six players who have Olympic gold — LeBron James, Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and DeAndre Jordan.
Golden State (Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson) has three Olympic gold medalists, as does Miami (Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler) and Brooklyn (Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving).
The teams with two gold medalists are Milwaukee (Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton), Phoenix (Devin Booker, Chris Paul) and Chicago (DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine).
And the other eight clubs all have one: San Antonio (Keldon Johnson), the Los Angeles Clippers (Paul George), Cleveland (Kevin Love), Detroit (Jerami Grant), Sacramento (Harrison Barnes), Portland (Damian Lillard), Denver (JaVale McGee) and Boston (Jayson Tatum).
Combined, those 29 players have won 36 golds. Anthony and Durant are three-time Olympic champions, while James, Paul and Green are two-time winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.