The late baseball legend Oscar Charleston is in good company.
Eighty years after his retirement in 1941, Charleston moved into third place Tuesday among the career leaders in OPS+ at 184 — behind Babe Ruth (206) and Ted Williams (191) and ahead of Barry Bonds (182) — as baseball-reference.com updated its database to include the Negro Leagues as major leagues.
Adding some new stat lines to a baseball website might not seem like a big deal, but for fans and admirers of Negro League baseball, it’s another wrong that has been made right.
“The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice,” Martin Luther King Jr. once said.
For 94-year-old Ron Teasley, one of the few remaining players who appeared in the Negro Leagues in or before 1948, justice finally has come to his doorstep.
“He probably never would’ve thought he’d see something like this in his lifetime,” said Sean Gibson, great-grandson of Negro League Hall of Famer Josh Gibson. “I’m very excited for him. For a man who is still living at 94 years old, it’s going to be phenomenal for him to see that.”
MLB’s decision in December to recognize the Negro Leagues as major leagues, officially putting Josh Gibson at the same level as Mike Trout, required a major undertaking to verify statistics from box scores that may or may not have been printed in local newspapers at the time.
Researchers excluded exhibitions and stats that could not be discovered in a verified box score.
Through the combined efforts of Sports Reference, the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) and Seamheads.com — a Negro Leagues statistical database — the updates became available at 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Historian and researcher Larry Lester, chairman of SABR’s Negro Leagues Committee, called it a “long and bittersweet” journey for the recognition of Black ballplayers, many of whom were talented enough to play in the American or National leagues but were denied an opportunity.
“Bittersweet because it took Major League Baseball so long to recognize Negro League stats,” Lester said. “I think this country has become awoken based on several social issues and concerns with police brutality and systemic racism. And now we have come full circle to recognize the greatness of these ballplayers.
“It’s an opportunity for Americans to learn about some of the greatest ballplayers to play the game — that just happened to be of a darker complexion.”
The statistics from seven Negro Leagues from 1920-48 are now included, going from the inception of the leagues to their final World Series. The Negro Leagues’ days were numbered after Jackie Robinson broke the MLB color line in 1947.
Lester said almost all of the games from the 1920s were accounted for and about 60% to 75% of the games from the 1930s. The 1940s box scores were more difficult to find.
The addition of Black stars to the popular baseball-reference.com site will “humanize these folk heroes,” Lester said, while certifying their status as all-time greats.
Some of the familiar leaderboards have changed, particularly single-season leaders.
“Single-season slugging leaderboard, there will be a lot of new faces,” said Sean Forman, president of Sports Reference, whose sites include baseball-reference.com.
He wasn’t kidding. Gibson’s .974 slugging percentage in 1937 vaulted him over Bonds’ previous record of .863 with the San Francisco Giants in 2001. Mule Suttles, Charlie Smith and Gibson take up the next three spots, dropping Bonds to fifth place.
There was plenty of debate in 2001 when Bonds, an alleged performance-enhancing drug user, passed Ruth’s 1920 slugging mark of .847.
But now the record belongs to Gibson, who holds three of the top nine spots on the single-season slugging leader list.
Move over, guys.
It’s a new dawn for baseball — and a reminder it’s never too late to right a wrong.
