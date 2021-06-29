JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The timing couldn't have been better in so many ways for Nelly Korda, the new face of American women in golf and No. 1 in the world.
As she stood on the first tee at Atlanta Athletic Cub, tied for the lead in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship with a shot at winning her first major, older sister Jessica had just finished the front nine and made a detour on the way to No. 10.
The sisters, separated by about five years, shared a hug.
The next embrace was even more meaningful, some 4½ hours later on the 18th green after 22-year-old Nelly closed out a three-shot victory that made her the first American in seven years to reach the top of the women's world rankings.
“She has a heart of gold," Nelly said. “She's the most selfless person out there. She's five years older, so she has shown me the ropes of the LPGA, the ropes of professional golf, and I've been super lucky to have been shown that because a lot of people don't get that opportunity.”
Competition is part of the family DNA.
Their father is Czech-born Petr Korda, the Australian Open champion in 1992 who reached as high as No. 2 in the world in men's tennis.
The youngest child, 20-year-old Sebastian, reached the fourth round of the French Open last year before losing to Rafael Nadal. He now is No. 50 in the men's tennis rankings and playing Wimbledon this week.
The girls chose golf, and the LPGA is better for it.
Jessica was runner-up at Q-school at age 17, won her first LPGA Tour event at Royal Melbourne at 18, played in her first Solheim Cup two years later and reached as high as No. 8 in the world. She started this year by winning the season opener for the sixth title of her career, and little sister took it from there.
Nelly had little evidence to suggest this stretch was coming, especially after the USGA paired the sisters together at Olympic Club for the U.S. Women's Open and she missed the cut.
Nelly went home to Florida to spend a week with her father in what she described as “boot camp,” which really was a chance to reset.
She returned to shoot 62 in the Meijer LPGA Classic and win by four shots, and then she carried that momentum to Atlanta Athletic Club for a second straight victory, giving her six LPGA Tour titles, just like big sister.
Korda shot 63 in the second round to tie the Women's PGA record, and match the low score for a major at the Atlanta club that had hosted a U.S. Open, U.S. Women's Open and three PGA Championships. And there was simply no stopping her, hard as Lizette Salas tried.
Korda went 49 consecutive holes without a bogey, a streak that ended when she had a five-shot lead with four holes to play .
By then, it really only affected the score.
Their father was already in England with their brother, though Nelly took time for a video call, and he had a message for her: “You're welcome for the boot camp,” Nelly said with a laugh.
