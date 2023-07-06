Dawn Staley 070523

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is dealing with quite a bit of roster turnover for the upcoming season. [MIC SMITH/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina five-star freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley has all the respect in the world for the Gamecocks recent generational class led by Aliyah Boston that won a national championship and reached three Final Fours.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.