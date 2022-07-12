ATLANTA — Robinson Canó remains confident in his skills as he has been given an opportunity to revive his career at 39 while starting — at least on a fill-in basis — for the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves.
Canó carries a .301 career batting average with more than 2,600 hits, but he struggled in short stints with the New York Mets and San Diego Padres this season.
The Braves, in need of a left-handed hitter who can help at second base, obtained Canó for $1 in a minor league deal with the Padres on Sunday.
Canó instantly joined Atlanta’s starting lineup, playing second base and batting ninth as the Braves opened a series Monday night against his former team, the NL East-leading New York Mets.
“I know what work I’ve put in the offseason and I’ve always believed in myself and the stuff that I do to prepare myself," Canó said following batting practice on Monday. “I feel that I can still play this game."
The Braves trailed the Mets by 1 1/2 games going into the three-game set at Truist Park.
Canó gives the Braves another option at second base after Ozzie Albies went down with a broken foot.
With the Mets in town, Canó attracted a large crowd of reporters with no shortage of questions about his past and future.
Asked if he felt he received a fair shot with the Mets, Canó said “I don’t want to go back to the past. ... There’s no hard feelings. I’ve got friends on the other side and I always wish them the best."
Canó hit .256 with New York in 2019 and .316 in only 49 games in 2020.
Canó hit a combined .149 with one homer and four RBIs in 74 at-bats for the Padres and Mets this season. He batted .333 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 96 at-bats for Triple-A El Paso after the Padres released him and re-signed him to a minor league deal last month.
“I think he was rusty when he was here for the first two times," Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Canó's early season struggles. “You’re just hoping you get what Robinson Canó is capable of. It’s worth a try. He’s been playing a month in Triple-A and doing well, so we’ll see. He’s in a great shape.”
The Mets owe Canó nearly $45 million remaining on his original contract signed with Seattle. He was earning a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum in his major league deal with San Diego. He sat out last season in serving a second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.
Canó was an eight-time All-Star while with the New York Yankees and Seattle. He is a two-time Gold Glover with 335 home runs and 1,306 RBIs in 17 seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.