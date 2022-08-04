Desahun Watson 080322

Deshaun Watson initially received a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct penalty, but the league is looking for a much longer ban. [NICK CAMMETT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

The NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year plus a fine in appealing a disciplinary officer’s decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, a person familiar with the filing told The Associated Press.

