The NFL’s decision to reduce COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic, vaccinated players could signal a trend for pro sports leagues and provide an example for society to follow heading into 2022.
Despite a rising number of positive cases that forced three games to be rescheduled over the weekend, the NFL, in cooperation with the players’ union, agreed on Saturday to scale back testing for vaccinated players.
The NFL had 21 players go on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after 47 went on it Monday.
The testing change aligns with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends “diagnostic testing” only for symptomatic or close-contact vaccinated people, and “screening tests” only for unvaccinated people.
The NFL previously required vaccinated players to get tested weekly before amending the protocols. The NFLPA had advocated for daily testing for vaccinated players but eventually agreed to “target” testing.
The NBA didn’t require vaccinated players to get tested during the season but revised its policy to increase testing for a two-week period starting Dec. 26.
The NHL tested players every third day but returned to daily testing through at least Jan. 7.
“I think the NFL is actually going to be a really interesting and I think really safe real-world experiment on what our new normal is likely going to look like,” Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist and professor at the University of Washington, said.
Almost 95% of NFL players and nearly all coaching staffs are vaccinated.
Though the NHL has called a stop to its season, the NFL and NBA are pressing on.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, in an interview with ESPN, said the league has examined multiple options but does not yet see a reason to stop play.
Through early Tuesday evening, at least 84 players from 20 teams — not including some coaches and staffers — were believed to be in the protocols.
“Frankly, we're having trouble coming up with what the logic would be behind pausing right now," Silver said. “As we look through these cases literally ripping through the country right now, putting aside the rest of the world, I think we're finding ourselves where we sort of knew we were going to get to for the past several months — and that is that this virus will not be eradicated and we're going to have to learn to live with it. That's what we're experiencing in the league right now."
