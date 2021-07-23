NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
“As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Goodell said.
He added that the league does not anticipate adding a 19th week to accommodate games that need to be moved because of coronavirus issues.
“If a game can’t be rescheduled and is canceled due to a COVID outbreak among non-vaccinated players on one of the competing teams, the team with the outbreak will forfeit and will be deemed to have played 16 games for purposes of draft, waiver priority, etc.,” Goodell added.
For purposes of playoff seeding, the forfeiting team would be assessed a loss and the other team a win.
If there is a virus outbreak because of a "spike in vaccinated individuals, we will attempt to minimize the competitive and economic burden on both participating teams,” the memo said.
The NFL has not made vaccinations mandatory. The league and the NFL Players Association, however, are strongly urging team employees and players to do so.
Last year, in the height of the pandemic, the NFL completed its season, the playoffs and Super Bowl on time. But it had contingency plans for an 18th week to play makeup games if needed. There were several postponements but no cancellations.
For the 2021, the regular season has been expanded to 17 games.
