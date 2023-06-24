On Basketball Wembanyama

Scoot Henderson was the No. 3 overall pick Thursday and heads to Portland after playing the last two years in the G League. [JOHN LOCHER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Locher

For the first time since 2001, four of the top five picks in the NBA draft did not play college basketball in the United States.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.