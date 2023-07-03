Diamondbacks Angels Baseball

Shohei Ohtani stars as a hitter and pitcher for the Angels. [MARK J. TERRILL/ASSOCIATED PRESS] 

 Mark J. Terrill

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani became a two-way All-Star for the third straight year when he was picked for the American League pitching staff on Sunday, and eight Atlanta Braves were chosen for the July 11 game in Seattle — the most of any team since 2012.

