CINCINNATI — Matt Olson hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning and the Atlanta Braves held on for another wild 7-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.
The Braves, who snapped the Reds' longest winning streak in 66 years at 12 games with a 7-6 win on Saturday, have won 17 of their last 20.
"That was a good series, against a really good ballclub, in my opinion," Braves third baseman Austin Riley said. "I felt like I played three football games, three longer games. To come out with two (wins) in those is nice."
The Reds had runners on first and third in the ninth when Raisel Iglesias got Kevin Newman to roll into a game-ending double play. It was Iglesias' 11th save.
The game was played before another sellout crowd of 40,140. A combined 126,724 fans attended the weekend series between first-place teams.
"I don't know that I've ever been this exhausted after a series before," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "Fans got their money's worth in this series. They saw some great baseball, exciting, the whole thing. (Against) the hottest team in the National League, we took the series. That's good."
There were 19 home runs hit in the series.
"Games like that, when you lose them are, it's hard to swallow," Reds manager David Bell said. "Because you fight back so hard. Honestly this team does it more than any team I've ever been around."
The Reds lost despite a big day from Matt McLain, who went 4 for 5 with three doubles, a homer and five RBIs. McLain is the first Reds rookie to have four extra-base hits in a game since Chris Sabo in 1988.
Reds rookie Levi Stoudt was recalled from Triple-A to start Sunday's game when scheduled starter Ben Lively was placed on the injured list with a pectoral muscle strain.
Stoudt held the Braves at bay until the third.
Michael Harris II tripled and scored the Braves' first run on Ozzie Albies' sacrifice fly. RBI singles by Sean Murphy and Marcell Ozuna made it 3-0.
Olson's two-out, three-run shot in the sixth on an 0-2 pitch from Ian Gibaut put the Braves ahead 6-3.
