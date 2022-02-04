BEIJING — Long before the global pandemic upended sports and the world in general, the 2022 Winter Olympics faced unsettling problems.
It started with the fact that hardly anybody wanted to host them.
Beijing ended up solving that problem, but only after four European cities thought about it and dropped out, mostly because of expense and lack of public support.
In the end, it was a race between two authoritarian countries. The IOC narrowly chose China's capital and its mostly bone-dry surrounding mountains over a bid from Kazakhstan. “It really is a safe choice,” IOC President Thomas Bach said after the balloting.
Some seven years after that fateful vote, the world will find out if Bach was right. Starting with today's opening ceremony at the lattice-ribboned Bird's Nest Stadium, the spotlight will be trained on China, a country with human-rights record that troubles many, an authoritarian government and a “zero-tolerance” policy when it comes to COVID. It will be trained on what figures to be the most closed-off, tightly controlled, hard-to-navigate Olympics in history.
The build-up has turned the idea of “making it to the Games” into as much of a logistical and sometimes moral conundrum as a competitive one.
"This is one where you can do your absolute best but you kind of have to juggle your sanity and being able to perform at the Olympics, and not lose your mind beforehand,” U.S. moguls skier Hannah Soar said.
To be sure, if the 2½ weeks of skiing, skating and sliding turn out to be like most Olympics before it, then it will be the athletes such as Hannah Soar — and snowboarder Chloe Kim, skier Mikaela Shiffrin and Norway's cross country champion Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, to name a few — that we'll remember most.
Norway is a decent bet to win the most medals, in part on the strength of a deep roster of biathletes and cross country skiers.
Russia, officially called “Russian Olympic Committee" because of doping sanctions, could challenge. Its men's hockey team is favored after the NHL, with the omicron variant raging in North America, decided not to shut down its season to send players to the Olympics.
All in all, this is quite a different look for China from the last time the Olympics descended. That was in 2008, and the Summer Olympics were viewed as the world's chance to finally get to know a global behemoth.
More than attempting to put on a good face this time, China is doing things by its own rules. COVID restrictions offer a convenient justification for not letting journalists wander the country to report on what's really going on in this land of 1.4 billion.
“There are two audiences for this,” said David Bachman, an expert on China who teaches at University of Washington. "There's the international audience. And it's also going to be important to impress their own people with how efficiently the Games are run.”
Time will tell if all the trouble was worth it. The main reason American snowboarder Jamie Anderson decided to come: "At least for this one time in life,” she said, “the world comes together over sports.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.