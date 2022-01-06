Tua Tagovailoa was a disaster in Miami’s 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, who won the AFC South with the victory on Sunday.
With a postseason berth on the line, when the stakes couldn’t have been any higher, the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback face-planted.
He fumbled the ball three times during a cold and rainy game. He threw one interception and was fortunate to have two more possible picks dropped.
Tagovailoa was off by plenty on a handful of throws that could have extended drives and produced more than three points for the game.
Bottom line is undeniable: Miami’s second-year quarterback failed the Dolphins when this team needed him the most.
But what’s also undeniable is that this team, this franchise, these coaches have failed Tagovailoa all season, in every aspect and area you would think a young quarterback needs support.
If there’s anything I’m taking away from this 2021 season — which will conclude with a meaningless home game against the playoff-bound New England Patriots — it is that the Dolphins (8-8) and their fan base have one foot in and one foot out on Tagovailoa.
If I were him, I’d be debating whether I want to be here in 2022 and long-term.
Just think about all that’s happened this season, which has seemed like a seasonlong unintentional attempt to sabotage the former Alabama standout.
I’m not even talking the Deshaun Watson courtship.
I’m talking football stuff.
This co-coordinator approach has been a major flop, considering how much this offense regressed in the season after Chan Gailey quit or got fired, depending on who you talk to. Miami ranks 25th in yards per game (307.6) and averages 19.3 points per game (ranked 24th).
The Dolphins’ offense ranks below league average in every category except interceptions, third-down and fourth-down conversions and red-zone success. And they can thank Tagovailoa for being above board there.
The offensive line is a disaster, arguably the worst in the NFL despite three seasons of building it. Tagovailoa’s pocket presence has helped them resemble something respectable, but there’s still a handful of plays each game that will ruin a series or game.
And it’s been this way for three straight seasons under coach Brian Flores, who is on his fourth offensive line coach in three years. He’ll likely add a fifth to that list this offseason.
Other than right guard Robert Hunt, every player on that unit has struggled and doesn’t pass the sniff test as an NFL starter.
General manager Chris Grier should be embarrassed that two tailbacks added off the waiver wire around midseason — Duke Johnson and Phillip Lindsay — are clearly the unit’s top two talents. Grier has treated tailbacks like an afterthought despite the run game’s significant role as the catalyst for a Run-Pass-Option offense like the Dolphins use.
Jaylen Waddle has been this team’s only reliable and consistent receiver. The 2021 first-round pick is three receptions shy of setting the NFL’s rookie receptions record and 12 yards away from becoming the 11th 1,000-yard receiver for the Dolphins in franchise history.
But every other receiver in this injury-decimated unit has been a disappointment, which has forced tight end Mike Gesicki to play a receiver role most of the season.
Although a healthy DeVante Parker has the potential to be a playmaker, healthy and Parker aren’t two words that often get paired.
As for the rest of the unit, we need to put Will Fuller, Albert Wilson and Preston Williams on the back of a milk carton.
That means the Dolphins clearly fell short of this offseason’s goal, which was to add more weaponry to Tagovailoa’s arsenal.
So, to summarize Miami’s offense, Tagovailoa is working with one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, balanced out by one of the worst running games in the NFL, with has one of the weakest receiving corps in the NFL.
Yet, people want me to believe Tagovailoa is the one holding back this franchise?
