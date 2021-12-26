The stakes have been raised, because this is the time of the NFL season when the upper-echelon players and teams separate themselves from the rest of pack.
Elite players often shine when the playoffs are on the line, creating a legacy that will exist longer than their careers.
That’s how stars are made, and you can sense that it bothers Tua Tagovailoa that he’s not viewed as one yet. And that he seems uncertain if he, or his team is ready for this moment.
Tagovailoa’s recent criticism of himself the past three weeks reminds me of his critical assessment of his rookie season, when he unfairly compared his play and understanding of the Dolphins’ offense as a rookie to that of Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was then a 16-year NFL veteran.
It was harsh and unnecessary.
Tagovailoa claims his father, Galu, is his toughest critic, but the apple clearly doesn’t fall too far from the tree.
Keep in mind that in year two of his career, the Dolphins’ 2020 first-round pick has overcome a few injuries and unlocked the efficiency needed to win in the NFL. Unlike many of his contemporaries from the past three drafts, his 11-7 record as a starter proves that.
His return from a ribs injury sparked Miami’s turnaround from its 1-7 start, fueling the Dolphins’ recent string six straight wins heading into Monday night’s nationally televised road game against the New Orleans Saints.
Tagovailoa is leading the NFL in completion percentage (69.9), and if that wasn’t good enough, his 67.1 career completion percentage is the best of any quarterback through 20 games in NFL history.
His yards per attempt average (7.1) is a shade below Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady (7.2), and identical to Buffalo’s Josh Allen, one of the NFL’s cannon-armed quarterbacks, so the criticism about his arm strength and short passing approach has been silenced, for at least one week.
But here comes the tough part, because he must lead his usually struggling unit to victories against tougher opponents.
The Saints, Titans and Patriots, the Dolphins’ final three opponents, are all in the hunt for their divisions and a playoff berth, so the stakes have been raised.
And it’s clear Tagovailoa realizes the level of his play needs to do the same.
That’s part of the reason he’s been nitpicking every aspect of his game, as he should considering there’s another level he can and must reach.
“I think there have been a lot of times where I could’ve handed the ball off where I didn’t. We could’ve (produced) a lot more bigger runs this year,” Tagovailoa said. “I’ve been giving up premier looks so I pull it, and I throw it and we gain 6 or 7 yards. I think for me, just being 100% within my decision-making in the RPO world and it not being 85 or 90%.”
Monday’s game will be telling because of the effectiveness of the Saints’ defense, which is coming off a shutout of Brady’s Buccaneers.
Miami’s operation has to be crisp in a hostile environment like the Caesars Superdome, which is respected as one football’s loudest venues. That’s the only way the Dolphins can avoid the pre-snap and communication errors that were rampant in Miami’s 26-11 road loss at Buffalo, which was Tagovailoa’s worst performance of the season.
“We do understand that we got to get in the huddle (quicker)," Tagovailoa said. "I’ve got to get things communicated, whether it’s the personnel, and we’ve got to give ourselves as much time as possible (before the snap) so we have that much more room for error, so you’re not always playing with the 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 shot clock."
The best way to change people’s perceptions is to change the narrative, and that’s what Tagovailoa and the Dolphins hope to achieve in this stretch.
Miami can’t afford to lose a game, because 10 wins is the only thing that will keep Miami in the AFC playoff hunt the way the conference is laid out.
“Guys need to be in the right spots,” Tagovailoa said. “And I need to hit them when they are in the right spots.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.