After letting a major title slip away for the third time this year, Louis Oosthuizen tried to quickly pivot to his next opportunity.
He's hoping the disappointment and doubt of losing the final-round lead Sunday in the British Open were left behind at Royal St. George's, or at least somewhere over the Atlantic Ocean while he flew on a charter carrying 30 players from the season's final major to Minnesota for the 3M Open.
“I think I’m glad that I entered in this event to sort of get back in there and play and not really sit around at home and thinking about the disappointing Sunday last week. I’m happy to be out here, see the golf course and looking forward to this week,” Oosthuizen said after playing in a pro-am Wednesday at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, a suburb of Minneapolis that first hosted this PGA Tour stop in 2019.
Oosthuizen shot a 71 on Sunday to tie for third at the British Open. He won the event in 2010.
Though he has never won a regular PGA Tour event, his uncommon surname has been one of the biggest in golf this summer. He was second to Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship in May. He gave away the U.S. Open in June with a final-round tee shot into a canyon on the 17th as Jon Rahm took over and Oosthuizen tied for second. Collin Morikawa snagged the claret jug at the British Open, and Oosthuizen uncharacteristically left the course without addressing reporters.
“In the end, I was just too far behind and needed to force things and just couldn’t make up the shots,” Oosthuizen said. “It’s sort of you don’t want to always talk about close again, finishing second, finishing third, so I wasn’t really up for that conversation right there.”
