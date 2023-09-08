Seahawks Packers Football

New Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love will try to continue predecessor Aaron Rodgers' mastery of the Chicago Bears. Rodgers was 25-5 against them. [MIKE ROEMER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mike Roemer

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The opening week of Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s first season as a starter just got a bit more challenging.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.