ELKO, Ga. — Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Montravius Adams was arrested in Georgia this week and charged with marijuana and driving offenses.
He was stopped Tuesday just after 6 p.m. on suspicion of driving with a suspended registration and no insurance, according to a Houston County Sheriff's Office report. It was not immediately clear why police had such suspicions.
An officer detected a scent of marijuana, which was found in a search of the car, the report said.
He faces misdemeanor charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving with a suspended registration and driving without insurance.
Adams was released from the Houston County Detention Center on $2,964 bond.
The Packers said in a statement they are aware of what happened but will not comment further because it is an "ongoing legal matter."
Adams, 24, is a 2017 third-round draft pick from Auburn. He had 19 tackles last year while playing in 14 games and making two starts. He finished with 26 tackles and 1 ½ sacks in 2018 while playing 16 games and making one start.
