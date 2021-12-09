GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says the off week has assisted him in his recovery from a toe injury, though it’s still painful enough to keep the reigning MVP from practicing.
Rodgers wasn’t on the practice field Wednesday as the Packers (9-3) prepared for their Sunday night home game with the Chicago Bears (4-8). He practiced just once before a Nov. 21 loss at Minnesota and didn’t practice at all before a Nov. 28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
“I feel good these two weeks are going to give me a real good chance to get a lot of the healing done,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “We’re so far out now from the initial injury that I’d like to think that any damage I might do on Sunday will pale in comparison to the healing that’s been done the last couple weeks.”
Rodgers says he fractured his pinky toe while working out at home during his quarantine last month after testing positive for COVID-19.
But the lack of practice time due to the injury hasn’t limited his effectiveness.
“For him, picking up a football and throwing it, you can see it right away when we go out there in pregame warmups, it’s like riding a bike,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.
Rodgers, who turned 38 last Thursday, went 23-of-33 for 385 yards and four touchdowns at Minnesota. He was 28-of-45 for 307 yards with a pair of touchdown passes against the Rams.
The toe injury hasn’t even had any notable impact on his running ability. Rodgers had a 1-yard touchdown run against the Rams and a season-long 18-yard carry at Minnesota.
“As far as being able to move around, I’ve been fortunate enough to have very little pain on game day,” Rodgers said. “And obviously there’s things the team can do to alleviate your pain, but I’ve been fortunate to enjoy some really good weeks of healing and feel good, and then obviously at some point during the game or after the game, I’m in a lot more pain.”
The Packers' quarterback depth has taken another hit this week with backup Jordan Love going on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The only other quarterback on the roster is Kurt Benkert, though the Packers signed Danny Etling to the practice squad Tuesday.
Rodgers didn’t know how many more weeks he might have to deal with limited practice time due to the injury, though he said the extra rest he got during the off week should help.
“I’ve got to see how it reacts on Sunday when I get back out there and play,” Rodgers said. “But this was really, really positive – the time to heal and not doing anything for now going on 10 days. That’s been really, really helpful. So we’re hoping that we can get on the other side of this.”
