Josh Pearson has a smile that lights up a room.
That smile has been shining extra bright this week as Pearson and his Tampa Bay Bucs teammates prepare for Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Life is crazy. This is all pretty mind-blowing,” Pearson said this week. “I’m living a dream.”
The former Austin Black Bear and Jacksonville State Gamecock is a rookie wide receiver. A year ago he was just hoping for a chance with any NFL team.
“And now I’m going to the Super Bowl,” Pearson said. “It’s unreal.”
This week Pearson has been running around the practice field catching passes from Tom Brady, the greatest Super Bowl quarterback of all time. Pearson was in the first grade when Brady played in the second of his 10 Super Bowls in February 2004.
“It was really cool to watch him play when I was a kid growing up,” Pearson said. “Now I can call him my friend.”
After Tampa Bay beat Green Bay for the NFC championship last month, Pearson had a video on Twitter of himself and Brady celebrating together.
“I knew he was the greatest of all time, but I didn’t really know how great a person and teammate he is until I got to be around him every day,” Pearson said. “He’s a really cool dude.”
The Bucs are the first team to ever play in the Super Bowl on their home field. Despite the home field advantage, the Chiefs are a slight favorite.
Pearson (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) was signed by the Bucs as a free agent out of Jacksonville State just minutes after the NFL draft ended in April. He’s a member of the Bucs’ practice squad and has not dressed out for a game.
“I tell everybody I do everything with the team but play in the games,” Pearson said. “I’m watching and learning and waiting for my time to come.”
Many of Pearson’s family and friends are gathering at Buffalo Wild Wings in Decatur on Sunday to watch the game. According to his uncle, Forrest Carter, the public is invited.
“We want to get together to watch the game, but to also celebrate Josh being in the NFL,” Carter said. “What he’s done is quite an accomplishment. We are proud of him and how he’s represented Decatur.”
---
On standby for Bucs
During the week, Pearson is part of the practice offense that gives the Bucs’ defense a view of what to expect from the opponent’s offense. He also has to keep up with the changes in the offensive playbook just in case he's needed because of an injury or a positive COVID-19 test involving one of the team’s veteran receivers.
During the games, Pearson can be found in a stadium suite along with other practice squad players. Instead of cheering on their teammates, they are in more of a classroom setting just watching and learning.
“A lot of people would like to be in my shoes. Some guys play eight, 10 or 12 years and don’t make it to the Super Bowl,” Pearson said. “I’m in my rookie season, and I have the opportunity to be part of a Super Bowl championship team.”
The Bucs have a talented receiving corps led by Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown. Because of financial restrictions and free agency, rosters can change a lot from season to season. An experienced player can move on to another team for a big free agent contract. That can open the door for a young player who has been biding his time on the practice squad like Pearson has done.
Pearson is one of 12 rookies on the team. He said each day the coaches and veteran players remind the rookies how special this season has been.
“They are always telling us that this doesn’t happen every year,” Pearson said. “They say don’t think it’s always going to be this easy.”
---
Perseverance
Don’t mistake Pearson for someone who expects anything to be easy. His football journey has been one with a long and winding path. It took awhile for the former basketball player to see that football was his path to a brighter future.
Pearson walked on at Jacksonville State. He redshirted his freshman season. He was declared academically ineligible his second season. After making a brief appearance in one game during his third season, Pearson found stardom in his final two seasons at JSU.
In 25 games over the two seasons, Pearson had a combined 126 catches for 2,066 yards and 30 touchdowns. His 17 TDs in 2018 led all of college football.
“After I found out I was ineligible, I called my mom (Kristi Carter),” Pearson said. “She said I needed to have a talk with God. I did and here I am today. I say it’s all God’s plan for me.”
Austin head football coach Jeremy Perkins often uses Pearson’s story as a motivational tool for his current players. He mentioned it Wednesday during the signing day celebration for Qunicy Crittendon, Jevon Jackson, Winston Lyle and Tre Shackelford.
“Josh is a great story because it can give kids hope,” Perkins said. “It’s a story of overcoming adversity and keeping the faith when you don’t feel like you have any hope.”
