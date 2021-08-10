CANTON, Ohio — Peyton's Place is now in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The only five-time NFL MVP and a two-time Super Bowl winner who left the game five years ago with a slew of passing records was enshrined Sunday night with other members of the class of 2021.
The stadium rocked with cheers from fans in Colts blue or Broncos orange — the two franchises he took to the top — when Manning, the former University of Tennessee star, was introduced.
The man who could spend seemingly endless moments changing plays at the line then jabbed at the time limits set by the hall because of 19 acceptance speeches this weekend. The 2020 class and a special centennial class had their enshrinements delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The 2021 induction class wants to thank those previous inductees who gave long-winded acceptance speeches,” said Manning, who was presented by his father, Archie, himself a College Football Hall of Fame member.
“Forcing us to have a whopping six minutes to recap our football careers. I want to give a special thanks to my old rival Ray Lewis for being here tonight. Ray just finished giving his speech that he started in 2018.”
Joining Manning in this year's class were two other first-time eligibles, defensive back Charles Woodson — who beat out Manning for the 1997 Heisman Trophy — and receiver Calvin Johnson.
Also in the class were safety John Lynch, a seven-time finalist before getting in; guard Alan Faneca, a premier blocker for 13 seasons, winning a Super Bowl with Pittsburgh and making six All-Pro teams; coach Tom Flores, who led the Raiders to two titles; Cowboys wideout Drew Pearson, a 1970s NFL All-Decade player; and Steelers super scout Bill Nunn.
Manning gave a shoutout to Tom Brady, whom he invited to the ceremony, noting that it will be 2035 before Brady, now 44, will have been retired long enough to be enshrined.
As for the NFL itself, Manning urged anyone involved in the league to “ignite the future of the sport. If not, we are not doing football justice. It is about nurturing football to live another day, another year. ... The future of this game is ours to shape.”
