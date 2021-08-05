CHICAGO — Matt Nagy is so confident his starting quarterback is ready, the Chicago Bears coach wouldn't be too nervous if the NFL decided to open the season this week.
That's how strong an impression veteran Andy Dalton is making.
"One hundred percent,” Nagy said. “He’s got full control of this offense. Without a doubt. We could play a game tomorrow and be just fine.”
Of course, he'll take the time they have to smooth things out. The Bears still have a while to go before they stare down another team.
They open the preseason Aug. 14 against Miami, and their first regular-season game is Sept. 12, when they visit the Los Angeles Rams.
For now, there's plenty of work to do — for Dalton as well as prized rookie Justin Fields. And all eyes are on the quarterbacks as the Bears get ready.
The pace picked up earlier in the week.
Dalton needs to continue to get the timing down with his receivers and running backs and show he will make the right checks at the line of scrimmage.
The three-time Pro Bowler might be in new surroundings after signing a $10 million, one-year contract in March, but he's not exactly in unfamiliar territory. He worked with offensive coordinator Bill Lazor in Cincinnati from 2016 to 2018.
“I’m very comfortable with what we are doing,” said Dalton, who has thrown for 33,764 yards with 218 touchdowns and 126 interceptions over nine seasons with Cincinnati and one in Dallas. “I think that’s just kind of being in the system and studying the book and making sure that everybody is on the same page."
Meanwhile, Fields is preaching patience.
“Greatness doesn’t happen overnight,” he said. “It’s a process.”
