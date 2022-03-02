INDIANAPOLIS — The buzz at the NFL scouting combine Tuesday wasn’t so much about this year’s unheralded crop of prospects. It was on veterans who may or may not be on the move this month.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said he still doesn't know if two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers wants to return, retire or relocate. He expects an answer soon.
Cardinals GM Steve Keim said he'll exercise the fifth-year option on disgruntled QB Kyler Murray's contract.
Texans GM Nick Caserio demurred when asked about embattled QB Deshaun Watson, who was held out last season after being accused of sexual misconduct.
“We’re day to day in terms of handling that,” Caserio said. “We’re always going to do the right thing by the Houston Texans organization.”
Colts GM Chris Ballard indicated he wasn't yet sold on former No. 2 overall draft pick Carson Wentz as the long-term answer in Indianapolis.
Browns GM Andrew Berry told local reporters he fully expects Baker Mayfield to be the starter in Cleveland in 2022, and suspects offseason surgery on Mayfeld's non-throwing shoulder will facilitate a successful comeback.
“The reality is that we have seen him play at a high level before. Being realistic, the injury does have some impact on his performance," Berry said. "We are focused on him getting healthy. We know how he works. We think he is talented.
"We have seen him play at a playoff-caliber level before, and I do not think there is any reason to think he can’t rebound to that level next year.”
On Tuesday, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy revealed that quarterback Dak Prescott had offseason surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, but said it didn't appear to negatively affect him last season.
No team in the NFL has had as much trouble under center over the last few seasons as the Denver Broncos, who have churned through 10 starting quarterbacks since Peyton Manning's retirement. The latest, Teddy Bridgewater, who went 7-7 last year, was the best of the bunch.
Finding a worthy successor to Manning — a year after his Hall of Fame induction — is job No. 1 for Denver GM George Paton.
“It’s always a priority,” Paton said. “It’s the most important position in sports, so we’re always looking.”
Along with just about everyone else.
The Broncos have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Rodgers should he ask out of Green Bay.
“We just want the best guy. We don’t care if it’s free agency; we don’t care if it’s the draft; we don’t care if it’s a trade,” said Paton. "We’re going to exhaust all options to try to get the best guy for the Broncos.”
