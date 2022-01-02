HENDERSON — Josh Jacobs couldn’t have produced the best game of his three-year-old career at a better time.
With Las Vegas spiraling downward into what’s seemed like a traditional late-season collapse, Jacobs turned in a career-best tying 129 yards on 27 attempts to lead the Raiders to a 17-13 win over the Denver Broncos last Sunday to keep the playoff hunt alive.
It was the type of effort Las Vegas could certainly use this Sunday, when they visit the playoff-contending Indianapolis Colts.
“To block for someone like Josh Jacobs, you got to love it as an offensive lineman, because you know he’s going to give it his all every play,” Raiders center Andre James said. “We don’t want to block for anyone else.”
Sunday’s effort was Jacobs’ first 100-yard game of the season and the eighth of his career.
And while he’s touched 129 one other time, it was the determination and anger he ran with on the first drive of the second half that made this year’s 129 Jacobs’ finest performance since being taken 24th overall in the 2019 NFL draft.
The 23-year-old ran for 57 yards on seven attempts during a 75-yard, nine-play drive that ended with Peyton Barber’s 5-yard TD run that gave Las Vegas the lead for good.
“Whenever he’s got that mean look on his face, you can feel it in the huddle, you can feel it on the sideline,” Las Vegas receiver Hunter Renfrow said “He’s a special player. He hasn’t been able to show that as much this year, but he is deadly and we’re going to need him these last couple of games. I think we’re at our best when we can run the ball. He’s a baller and we’re going to need him if we’re going to win these next two and get in the playoffs.”
First stop Indianapolis.
Jacobs, who is averaging 3.9 yards per carry this season and 4.2 per attempt in his career, will be facing a Colts defense that is allowing a league seventh-highest 4.6 yards per rush.
A much-improved line that has been maligned a good part of the season, and an offensive front that hadn’t allowed Jacobs the freedom to run his style until Sunday, will also be needed against the Colts, who have held five of their last eight opponents to 93 yards rushing or less.
“I’ve been noticing a lot lately the last few games, the second or third series, you can see all the guys get in a rhythm,” Jacobs said of his offensive linemen. “Just to see that growth and development … just to see them come out and put it together and show the world what they’re capable, I think it’s huge.”
