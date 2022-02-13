LOS ANGELES — Many Los Angeles Rams fans first came under the team's spell because of the Fearsome Foursome, perhaps the greatest defensive line in NFL history.
Merlin Olsen, Rosey Grier, Deacon Jones and Lamar Lundy battered quarterbacks and crushed running backs for the better part of the 1960s, living up to their catchy nickname with feats that regularly exceeded the accomplishments of their more modestly talented Rams teams.
Six years into the Rams' second stint in Los Angeles, their front is once again the strength of their defense and one of the best groups in the league.
They're not usually a foursome, however: The Rams typically play three down linemen with two edge rushers, like many teams in the modern game. Perennial All-Pro Aaron Donald and the ferocious four around him have been outstanding all season, and they could make the difference in the Super Bowl.
Call them the Fearsome Fivesome, even if that's also not precisely correct. With one more win, they'll be accurately called champions.
“We have a lot of good players everywhere on our defensive front, and you can’t help but just rely on those guys and know they’re going to do their thing every week,” nose tackle Greg Gaines said. “Everyone knows they’re going to take care of business.”
Seven-time All-Pro Donald's pursuit of the quarterback is augmented by two of the NFL's most dangerous edge rushers: three-time All-Pro Von Miller and productive sack artist Leonard Floyd.
When Donald is stopping the run, he is helped by A'Shawn Robinson and Gaines, two effective and ever-improving linemen with ebullient personalities and energy to spare.
In the Super Bowl, the Rams also expect the return of Sebastian Joseph-Day, likely their top run defender and another big personality.
Add it up, and it's a fearsome amount of talent.
First-year Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris stops short of calling this group the best defensive line he's ever been around. After all, he was a defensive assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002 with All-Pros Warren Sapp and Simeon Rice.
“You never really want to compare,” Morris said. “But Aaron Donald is going down as a legend in this game. Von Miller is going down as a legend. Flo is working himself up into being legendary-like. Who knows what he can become?
"And then with what Greg has been able to do throughout the year, and with A’Shawn Robinson, and then if we get (Joseph-Day) back, I think it’s an awesome group.”
