Rays

Hurricane Ian caused quite a bit of damage to the Rays' spring training complex in September. [IVY CEBALLO/TAMPA BAY TIMES]

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays will split their spring training between the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee and Tropicana Field because their own facility on Florida's Gulf Coast was damaged by Hurricane Ian, the team said Tuesday.

