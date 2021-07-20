The U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team has been together for two weeks. There have been six practices. The team played four exhibitions. A pair of roster changes have already been required and the Americans have no idea when three other players will join the team for the first time.
If that wasn't enough, shortly before they were scheduled to fly on Monday, they found out Zach LaVine has entered the health and safety protocols and wouldn't be accompanying them on the flight to Tokyo.
All that probably isn't the formula for Olympic success, but ready or not, Tokyo awaits.
“It’s a little bit different,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said.
No, it’s a lot different. Unprecedented, really, just like almost everything else about these Tokyo Olympics that start on Friday.
The U.S. — the three-time defending men's basketball gold medalist — was leaving Las Vegas on Monday for the trip to Japan, where it’ll commence final preparations for the start of the Tokyo Games.
The plan is to have four more practices in Japan before opening Olympic play against France on July 25. The Americans have 12 names on the roster; only eight will be with the team for the trip to Japan because three — Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker — are still playing in the NBA Finals and LaVine is in the protocols. There is hope that LaVine will be able to join the team at some point in the not-too-distant future, but he wasn't cleared for Monday's flight.
“I think all of us are better for the adversity we go through, because you either handle it or you don’t,” Popovich said. “You figure it out. And these guys have had to do that. They’ve kept their heads up. There might be a disappointment here or there, or an event that takes place, but they move on. And that’s what life’s all about. So, this is no different.”
Middleton, Holiday and Booker will play tonight in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. If Milwaukee wins that game — the Bucks, with Middleton and Holiday, lead Booker and the Phoenix Suns 3-2 in that series — they would win the NBA title. That would also mean the trio could be in Japan by the weekend, giving time to join the Americans for at least one practice in advance of the game against France.
If Phoenix forces Game 7, it would be Thursday night, the day before the opening ceremony in Tokyo, three days before the U.S.-France game.
“We’ve thought about, ‘Are they going to have jet lag? Is it going to be like two days later after they land and they’ll be OK?’" Popovich said. "In some ways, it might depend on if everybody else is healthy. If they’re not, they’ve got to play. So, we’ve gone over lots of scenarios. We haven’t figured it out yet, that’s for sure.”
