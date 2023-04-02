OAKLAND, Calif. — Anthony Rendon wasn’t very talkative Saturday, two days after video surfaced of the Los Angeles Angels All-Star appearing to take a swipe at an Oakland fan after a 2-1 opening day loss to the Athletics.
“I’m sorry. I can’t comment,” the third baseman told a throng of reporters Saturday at the end of a news conference on the field at the Oakland Coliseum that lasted fewer than five minutes. MLB said Friday it was looking into the incident.
Rendon went hitless with a walk and struck out twice in three at-bats on Thursday. He left the Angels dugout and was on his way to the tunnel leading to the clubhouse when he stopped and apparently confronted a fan sitting near the railing.
Rendon accused the fan of calling him a slur. The man denied it, and Rendon cussed at the fan and took a swipe at him with his left hand before walking away. Someone nearby caught the incident on video and posted it on social media.
“This happens a lot unfortunately,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said. “A lot of times we just don’t see it. You’re going to hear things all the time. You hear a lot. Right now, I just don’t want to comment on the incident involving Anthony or anything that goes along with it.”
When asked why he couldn’t comment, Nevin pointed to MLB's ongoing investigation. Nevin also did not think the situation would be a lingering distraction to his players.
“For the moment maybe. But no I don’t think so,” Nevin said. “One thing I’ve said all along is we’ve got a great group in there. The one thing that I was most proud of last year and then continuing through the spring is the way this team has bonded and gelled together. And they’re all going to stand together now."
As Rendon jogged onto the field for pregame warm-ups, he was asked what the climate was between him and the fans.
“Sorry,” Rendon said as he shrugged his shoulders and ran away to work out.
Oakland's stadium, unlike most major league stadiums, does not have a tunnel that leads directly from the visitor's dugout to the clubhouse without being exposed to fans. Players have to take a walkway directly in front of fans to get to the clubhouse.
Rendon is in his fourth season with the Angels and 11th in the major leagues.
He helped lead the Washington Nationals to a World Series championship in 2019, hitting .319 with 34 home runs and 126 RBIs, before signing a seven-year, $245 million free-agent contract with the Angels that December.
Rendon played in 52 of the Angels' 60 games in a COVID-shortened 2020, but has had injuries sideline him each of the last two seasons. In 2021, he hit .240 with six home runs in 58 games while dealing with knee, groin, hamstring and triceps injuries. Last year, he had a .229 average in only 47 games before getting shut down in June due to a dislocated wrist tendon.
