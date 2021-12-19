BOSTON — Josh Richardson scored a season-high 27 points, Jayson Tatum had 25 and the Boston Celtics beat the New York Knicks 114-107 on Saturday night with each team missing six players because of COVID-19 protocols.
Jaylen Brown added 23 points for Boston. After blowing a 15-point halftime lead, the Celtics won for just the second time in their last six games.
Evan Fournier, who played with Boston last season, led the Knicks, matching his season-high with 32 points. New York has lost five of six.
Kemba Walker, who also played with Boston the last two seasons, started for the Knicks and scored a season-high 29 points before fouling out. He was benched after starting New York's first 18 games and didn't play in the last 10. Julius Randle added 20 points and seven rebounds.
Richardson's 3-pointer early in the final quarter gave Boston the lead for good, 91-89. The Celtics made it 104-97 on Tatum's 3-point play with 5:35 to play.
The Knicks kept it a two-possession game until Robert Williams III had a dunk, making it 109-102 with 3:14 left. Richardson's 3 from the left corner sealed it with 32.6 seconds left.
Trailing by 15 at halftime, the Knicks opened the third with a 23-5 run, and took their first lead of the night on Walker's 3 from the right wing. They led 88-86 entering the fourth.
Boston starting center Al Horford and forward Grant Williams were sidelined due to health and safety protocols along with four other teammates. Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett are in protocol with four other Knicks.
The Celtics, who had little resistance from the Knicks' defense in the opening half, led by 14 after one and pushed it to 62-47 at halftime.
--
Toronto 119, Golden State 100: Fred VanVleet had 27 points and 12 assists, Scottie Barnes scored 21 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the short-handed Golden State Warriors 119-100 Saturday night.
Precious Achiuwa scored 17 points and Yuta Watanabe had 12 for the Raptors, who never trailed. Toronto has won five of seven.
Golden State was without Steph Curry (rest), Draymond Green (right hip), Andre Iguodala (right knee), Otto Porter Jr. (left foot) and Andrew Wiggins (left knee). The five returned to California after Friday's win in Boston rather than risking COVID-19 exposure, and a potential quarantine, in Canada.
Jonathan Kuminga scored 26 points and Damion Lee had 14 as Golden State lost for the first time in four games. The Warriors came in with the NBA's best record at 24-5 but lost the finale of a five-game Eastern Conference road trip in which they went 3-2.
Toronto shot 45 for 90, becoming the first Warriors' opponent this season to shoot at least 50% from the field. Golden State had gone 31 games without allowing an opponent to shoot 50%.
Golden State was also without guard Jordan Poole, who is in the NBA's health and safety protocol.
About an hour before tipoff, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and guard Dalano Banton entered the health and safety protocol.
Toronto forward OG Anunoby returned to the starting lineup after missing 13 games because of a sore left hip. Anunoby scored seven points in 28 minutes.
The Warriors visited Toronto for the first time since Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, but recent Ontario government COVID-19 restrictions limited capacity to 50%. Attendance was 7,988.
Toronto led 31-18 after one quarter and boosted its advantage thanks to 12 points from VanVleet in the second. VanVleet had 20 points and 10 assists in the first half as the Raptors led 63-42 at the intermission.
The Raptors led 96-96 through three quarters.
