TOKYO — Tom Forster's words were jarring. Not because they were controversial or insincere, but because they simply hadn't been uttered by someone in charge of the USA Gymnastics women's program for a long, long time.
“I want to say congratulations to Russia for the amazing competition they did today, for the transformation they've made since 2019,” Forster said after the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee finished ahead of the Americans during Olympic qualifying on Sunday.
The strides made by the U.S's longtime rival were lost amid the immediate shock of having the U.S. team led by reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles find itself looking up at the scoreboard to someone above them for the first time since the 2010 world championships.
Three of the four Americans who went to work at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Sunday — Biles, Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum — were part of the squad that rolled to victory in Stuttgart in October 2019.
There, the U.S. topped qualifying and the finals by more than five points, a massive margin in a sport where mere tenths can often be the difference between the gold and going home empty-handed. The Russians finished a distant second, just like every team trying to catch the Americans over the last decade.
In Japan, the gap has closed considerably. Maybe completely. Competing in the subdivision ahead of the U.S., Angelina Melnikova and her teammates put on a dazzling display of artistry and execution. Their 171.629 total was their highest in a major team competition since the Code of Points was updated in 2017.
It's not that the Americans were bad. They weren't. They just weren't great. The Russians were, which should offer tonight's team final something it has lacked for a decade: actual drama.
The Russians were so good Sunday that reigning European champion Viktoria Listunova will watch the all-around finals from the stands after teammates Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova finished ahead of her in qualifying.
For the Americans, Biles put up the top score as usual and will compete in all five finals. But she was not at her unparalleled best.
The 24-year-old bounded well off the mat at the end of a tumbling pass on floor and her block on her Cheng vault was so crooked it’s amazing she managed to land anywhere inside the arena.
Lee, McCallum and Jordan Chiles all had significant form breaks at some point. McCallum stepped out on floor. Chiles fell off the beam. Lee’s execution on her double-twisting Yurchenko vault lacked the crispness of the ones done by Chiles and McCallum.
Yet despite those miscues, the U.S. total of 170.562 would still have been good enough to finish atop the table in both qualifying and the team finals at the 2018 and 2019 world championships.
During qualifying, each member of the four-person team competes on each event, with teams being able to drop their lowest score. That will change during today's finals, when the competition moves to three-up/three-count.
It's a format the Americans have thrived in for more than a decade. The higher the pressure, the better they've done.
That hasn't been the case for the Russians. Falls on beam in the team final at 2019 world championships cost them. The Americans beat them by 2.5 points on the mentally taxing event where every wobble costs valuable tenths and a fall is basically a white flag.
If the Americans can simply match the execution scores of the Russians, they should be fine. Their built-in advantage on difficulty gives them a head start before they even salute the judges.
Biles tends to respond to the occasional “off” day by summoning her singular greatness. Chiles has been so consistent in 2021 that she was bound to have a misstep at some point. Maybe qualifying was the sport's way of evening the score.
