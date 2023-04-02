NEW YORK — Catcher Gary Sánchez agreed to a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants and will report to Triple-A Sacramento.
San Francisco's major league catchers are Roberto Pérez and 2018 first-round pick Joey Bart.
“We’ve been talking to and thinking about Gary for quite some time and done a lot of work on him dating back to the middle of the offseason, maybe even earlier,” San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said Saturday.
“He was available and healthy, and we thought it was a good opportunity for us to add some depth on a guy that we feel like has a chance to make a contribution at the major league level at some point.”
Sánchez was a two-time All-Star with the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old hit .299 with 20 homers in 2016 and hit .278 with 33 homers and 90 RBIs in 2017.
He struggled after 2017, especially in his final two seasons in New York. Sanchez hit .147 in 49 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and .204 with 23 homers and 54 RBIs in 2021.
The Yankees traded him to Minnesota with Gio Urshela for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt on March 13, 2022.
Sánchez batted .205 with 16 homers and 61 RBIs in 128 games for Minnesota last year while making 80 starts at catcher. He led the AL with 16 passed balls in 2017 and 18 in 2018 but had just four last year, when he threw out 28% of basestealers (14 of 36).
“In the offseason I watched a lot of video on Gary,” Kapler said. “I also talked to a lot of people, people with the Twins that have experience with him. Solid quality reports. A better framer last year than he had been in the past and I think we all know he’s got a really good arm and that might be valuable this season if you see stolen base attempts and success rates rise.”
San Francisco also optioned outfielder Blake Wisely to Sacramento, selected the contract of outfielder Bryce Johnson and transferred right-hander Luke Jackson to the 60-day injured list while he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
Johnson hit .310 with 13 runs in 16 spring training games and was 12-for-12 in steal attempts.
Jackson signed an $11.5 million, two-year deal with the Giants in January after missing all of last season due to the surgery. In 2021 with Atlanta, Jackson was 2-2 with a 1.98 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 71 appearances.
• Cronenworth gets extension: Two-time All-Star infielder Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres agreed Saturday to an $80 million, seven-year contract covering 2024-30.
Cronenworth and the Padres reached a one-year deal in January for $4,225,000, and he would have been eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.
He gets a $2 million signing bonus, $7 million next year, $11 million in 2025 and $12 million in each of the following four seasons. Cronenworth receives a limited no-trade provision allowing him to list eight teams he cannot be dealt to without his consent.
Cronenworth was primarily at second base the past three seasons but was moved to first this year after the Padres signed All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a $280 million, 11-year deal and shifted Ha-Seong Kim from shortstop to second.
Cronenworth, 29, hit .239 with 30 doubles, 17 homers, 88 RBIs and a .722 OPS last year. His 3.4 WAR was fourth on the Padres behind Manny Machado (6.2), Kim (4.8) and Juan Soto (4.7).
He finished tied for second in 2020 NL Rookie of the Year voting and has a .256 career average with 42 homers and 179 RBIs in 364 games.
• Minor leaguers ratify labor deal: Minor leaguers on Friday ratified their first collective bargaining agreement with Major League Baseball ahead of the season's start Thursday.
The five-year deal was agreed to Wednesday. MLB owners are expected to vote on the agreement next week.
The Major League Baseball Players Association, which in September began representing players with minor league contracts, said Friday that more than 99% of minor leaguers who cast ballots approved the deal. About 5,500 players are in the bargaining unit.
“It’s a historic day for these players,” union head Tony Clark said in a statement.
Minimum salaries will rise from $4,800 to $19,800 at rookie ball, $11,000 to $26,200 at Low Class A, $11,000 to $27,300 at High Class A, $13,800 to $27,300 at Double A and $17,500 to $35,800 at Triple-A. Players will be paid in the offseason for the first time.
Minor league players will receive four weeks of retroactive spring training pay for this year.
Most players will be guaranteed housing, and players at Double-A and Triple-A will be given a single room. Players at Low A and High A will have the option of exchanging club housing for a stipend.
