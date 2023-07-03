All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis wasn't a free agent this summer. And he won't be for the next few summers, either.
Sabonis has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Sacramento Kings, one that will keep him signed through the 2027-28 season, a person with knowledge of the talks confirmed Sunday.
The extension includes a raise on his salary for this coming season to nearly $31 million, and his salary for the four subsequent years will average about $47 million, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the signing.
The total value of the deal is about $217 million. It was part of a big-spending start to free agency this summer: Counting free agent deals that have been struck, signings of this year's rookie class and extensions, NBA teams have combined to hand out more than $3 billion in contract value since Friday night.
Utah was finalizing an extension for guard Jordan Clarkson on Sunday as well. It will have a total value of $55 million over the next three years. Clarkson averaged a career-high 20.8 points for the Jazz this past season.
In other NBA personnel moves:
• Miles Bridges signed his $7.9 million qualifying offer from Charlotte for this coming season, a source told AP. Bridges missed all of this past season after he was charged with domestic violence in the summer of 2022. He eventually pleaded no contest and is serving three years of probation. The NBA gave Bridges a 30-game suspension earlier this offseason, but added that because Bridges missed the entirety of 2022-23, 20 of those games are considered already served.
• Eric Gordon agreed to a contract with the Phoenix Suns, a source told AP. Gordon is a career 37% shooter from 3-point range, and is entering his 16th NBA season.
• Austin Reaves agreed to a four-year deal that could be worth $56 million, and D'Angelo Russell returned to the Lakers as well on a $37 million, two-year deal, people with knowledge of those transactions said.
• Milwaukee — which had already retained Khris Middleton — kept center Brook Lopez on a two-year deal,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.