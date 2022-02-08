NEW ORLEANS — Dennis Allen is getting a second chance to be an NFL head coach — this time with a New Orleans Saints franchise he helped transform from an oft-stumbling, also-ran into a regular contender during the 16-year tenure of his former boss, Sean Payton.
The New Orleans Saints have promoted Allen from defensive coordinator to head coach, two people familiar with the decision said Monday.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not announced their chosen replacement for Payton, who resigned nearly two weeks ago as — by far — the franchise's all-time leader in coaching victories.
The Saints chose to promote from within after also interviewing outside candidates, including former Miami coach Brian Flores, Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
Allen, 49, is in his second stint with the Saints. He first joined the Saints in 2006 as an assistant on Payton's first staff and was their defensive backs coach when they won the Super Bowl in the 2009 season. He left New Orleans in 2011 to become Denver's defensive coordinator before taking his first and only other head coaching position with the Oakland Raiders in 2012.
He was fired by the Raiders four games into the 2014 season and returned to the Saints as a senior defensive assistant in 2015 before eventually taking over as defensive coordinator late that season when Payton fired Rob Ryan.
The Saints have ranked in the top seven in the NFL defensively during the past two seasons, raising Allen's profile once again as a head coaching candidate.
Hiring Allen gives the Saints a measure of continuity, not just on defense, but with the staff, a number of whom have years of experience working with Allen.
Top Saints defensive players such as sack leader Cameron Jordan and linebacker Demario Davis also have been vocal supporters of Allen during the past half-decade.
“Just a phenomenal coach, leader,” Davis said late last season. “Really understands our defense's personnel, understanding what guys do well, understands how to put us all in position to have success, really good at understanding the opponents.”
Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson played four seasons under Allen with the Saints before signing with Cincinnati as a free agent last offseason.
“He’s a great coach,” Hendrickson said during the Bengals’ Zoom sessions with reporters as Cincinnati prepares to play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday. “He expects the best out of his players. He’s a great leader. It was one of those things where I came in and pretty early on knew that he was special.
“And to have him as the DC, I knew he was going to be a head coach at some point in his career again.”
