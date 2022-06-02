DUBLIN, Ohio — The first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational has Dustin Johnson and 12 other PGA Tour members as part of its 48-man field next week outside London. The next move falls to the PGA Tour, which must decide whether to allow them to come back.
The first fallout after the rival league released the names of players who will compete at its inaugural event came Wednesday when the Royal Bank of Canada said it was dropping Johnson and Graeme McDowell as corporate sponsors.
Both are playing the LIV event, the same week as the RBC Canadian Open on the PGA Tour.
The PGA Tour's only comment was to mention a May 10 memo to players in which it denied releases for them to play the first LIV event. “Members who violate the tournament regulations are subject to disciplinary action,” the statement said.
Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford were among the 42 players named on the field list (six other spots are being held for a special invitation and from an Asian Tour series). Neither ever had more attention from media as they practiced Wednesday before and after the pro-am at the Memorial.
Jones confirmed he received a signing bonus and is obligated to play multiple times among the eight LIV events, each with $25 million in prize money and $4 million to the individual winner. Five of the tournaments are in the United States.
The 41-year-old Australian, who is No. 68 in the world, said it was a “good choice for me" for business and family and what he hopes will grow the game.
But he hasn't given up on keeping his PGA Tour membership.
“My next tour stop is ... I don’t know when it is, to be honest with you. We’ll see. We’ll find out what happens,” Jones said. “I don’t think banning players from playing on the PGA Tour as independent contractors is very good for golf. It’s not a good look for anyone.
"I understand the tour wants to protect their players and the product they have out here, but I don’t think that’s a good way to go about it.”
The Daily Telegraph reported Wednesday that Johnson was offered more than $100 million just to sign up for the league Greg Norman is running.
Johnson has been heavily recruited, and it was thought the courtship was over when he said in February he was “fully committed” to the PGA Tour. He was the biggest star on the list of 42 players.
Phil Mickelson, the chief recruiter of players until his inflammatory remarks about the Saudis and the PGA Tour caused him to step away from golf, was not on the list. He still could be added to the field.
Swafford, a 44-year-old from Florida who has two young children and is ranked No. 91 in the world, mentioned the appeal of team golf as part of the new league and less travel. He also wanted to stay part of the PGA Tour.
“Suspending players? That’s not growing the game of golf. That’s what LIV is trying to do — give more opportunities to more golfers,” Swafford said. “I think it’s going to be a great thing. There’s going to be a lot of eyes on it. I’m excited to play.”
The LIV field currently has four of the top 50 in the world — Johnson (13), Louis Oosthuizen (20), Kevin Na (33) and Talor Gooch (35) — and 16 of the top 100.
