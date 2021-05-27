TULSA, Okla. — From Ryder Cup captains past and present to former winners at Southern Hills, the Senior PGA Championship offers a mix of inspiration and motivation all because of one eligible player who chose not to join them.
Phil Mickelson will play on the PGA Tour at Colonial instead of one of the elite majors for the 50-and-older set.
Mickelson made history last week by winning the PGA Championship at 50 to become golf’s oldest major champion and he got the attention of his peers.
Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker, who made the cut last week at Kiawah Island, said it pushed the boundaries of what he imagined was possible.
“I think he showed everybody that it’s possible later on in your career,” Stricker said. “We go from (2020 PGA champion) Collin Morikawa, one of the youngest players to win a major, to the oldest player in history to win a major. That’s the cool and unique thing about the game of golf, and that’s what’s exciting.
"If you put the time in and you work hard at it, Phil showed us that we can continue to compete at that higher level.”
Jim Furyk, the 2018 Ryder Cup captain and now an assistant to Stricker, said watching Mickelson negotiate the perils of Pete Dye’s Ocean Course at Kiawah was a source of pride for all golfers over 50.
“I think all the guys on the Champions Tour have a pride in the quality of the product that we’re putting out there and our abilities,” Furyk said. “We don’t hit the ball as far as we used to, but you look at the scores ... seems like 10, 12, 15, 16, 18 under wins every week, and a lot of times in a three-day tournament.
“To see a guy our age go out there and still compete against the kids and then not only that, win a major championship, create history and then do it on a golf course ... that’s not a golf course I would expect a 50-year-old to win on.”
Scott Verplank worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and saw much of Mickelson’s work. He ranked it with Jack Nicklaus winning the 1986 Masters and Tiger Woods’ winning the 2019 Masters among the greatest feats in golf that he has witnessed.
“I was covering his group and he was 3 over after 6,” Verplank said. “And I’m sitting there like going, ‘You know, this golf course is not going to fit Phil.’ From that point on he just whipped everybody’s butt and he played the best.”
