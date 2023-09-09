Tennis 090823

Coco Gauff said she's giving herself "more credit" for her wins at the U.S. Open than she has in past tournaments. [FRANK FRANKLIN II/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

NEW YORK — Ever since Coco Gauff announced her arrival with a remarkable Grand Slam debut at age 15, she’s been in the spotlight. Just about everyone in tennis recognized her talent, her smarts, her drive, her ability to step up on big stages.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.