Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• IMSA Sports Car Championship: The Fastlane Sportscar Weekend, Road America, 11 a.m., USA
• FIM MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, England 12:30 p.m., CNBC
• NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, 2 p.m., USA
• NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, 2:30 p.m., NBC
• FIM Motocross: The MX2, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• FIM Motocross: The MXGP, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli Select Team vs. Auburn, noon, SECN
FISHING
• SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament, 9 a.m., CBSSN
FITNESS
• The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games, noon, CBS
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Twenty Ten Course, 5 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Muirfield, 7 a.m. (USA), 11 a.m. (NBC)
• PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, noon (GOLF), 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, 2 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, noon (FS2), 12:30 p.m. (FS1)
INTERMEDIATE BASEBALL
• Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series: International vs. U.S., Final, 8 p.m., ESPN2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Southeast Regional: Tennessee vs. Georgia, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Perfect Game 11-U Select Festival: East vs. West, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Southwest Regional: Texas East vs. Texas West, 4 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 6 p.m., ESPN
RODEO
• PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Game of the Week, 11 a.m., CBS
• PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Day 3, noon, CBSSN
SENIOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL
• Senior League Softball World Series, 6 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• CPL: York United FC at Valour FC, 4 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Final, 4 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• World Athletics: U-20 Championships, 6:30 a.m., CNBC
WNBA
• Connecticut at Chicago, noon, ABC
• Las Vegas at Seattle, 2 p.m., ABC
--
Today on radio
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli Senior Men's National Team vs. Auburn, noon, SECN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• New England Regional, 8 a.m., ESPN
• Southeast Regional, 10 a.m., ESPN
• Metro Regional, noon, ESPN
• Southwest Regional, 2 p.m., ESPN
• West Regional, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Great Lakes Regional, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Northwest Regional, 8 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
