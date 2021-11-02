Today on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Ball St. at Akron, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• E. Michigan at Toledo, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Southeastern Tournament: Florida vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, noon, SECN
• Southeastern Tournament: Alabama vs. Mississippi, Quarterfinal, 2:30 p.m., SECN
• Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, 5 p.m., SECN
• Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, 7:30 p.m., SECN
MLB
• World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 6, 7 p.m., FOX
NBA
• Miami at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF League: Santos de Guapiles at Forge FC, Quarterfinals Leg 2, 7 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF League: CD Marathon at FC Motagua, Quarterfinals Leg 2, 9 p.m., FS2
--
Today on radio
MLB
• World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 6, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
