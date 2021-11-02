World Series baseball

Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves will try to clinch a championship against Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series at 7 tonight on FOX and FM-93.9. [DAVID J. PHILLIP/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 David J. Phillip - staff, AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Ball St. at Akron, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• E. Michigan at Toledo, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Southeastern Tournament: Florida vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, noon, SECN

• Southeastern Tournament: Alabama vs. Mississippi, Quarterfinal, 2:30 p.m., SECN

• Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, 5 p.m., SECN

• Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, 7:30 p.m., SECN

MLB

• World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 6, 7 p.m., FOX

NBA

• Miami at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF League: Santos de Guapiles at Forge FC, Quarterfinals Leg 2, 7 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF League: CD Marathon at FC Motagua, Quarterfinals Leg 2, 9 p.m., FS2

--

Today on radio

MLB

• World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 6, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.