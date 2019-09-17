reverse hed: IN BRIEF
BASEBALL
Former Austin star
wins title game
Decatur’s Derrick Adams was the winning pitcher Sunday as the Idaho Falls Chukars won the Pioneer League championship.
The former Austin and Jacksonville State pitcher threw in relief in the 10-8 playoff series championship victory over the Ogden Raptors.
Idaho Falls is a Kansas City Royals minor league team. Ogden is a minor league team for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Pioneer League is a rookie league.
Adams finished his first minor league season with a 2-0 record, one save, a 3.58 earned run average, 26 strikeouts and four walks in 27.2 innings.
Two other area players have finished minor league seasons. Brewer’s Dakota Bennett played for Batavia in the New York-Penn League. He was 2-1 with one save, a 4.50 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 40 innings with nine walks. Batavia is a Miami Marlins minor league team.
Ardmore’s Cody Reed, who began throwing in late July after Tommy John surgery, pitched 13 innings for two Arizona Diamondbacks minor league teams. He went 2-1 with a 0.69 ERA with 16 strikeouts and seven walks while allowing one earned run.
Trout to have surgery,
miss rest of season
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout's season is over.
The Los Angeles Angels say the eight-time All-Star will have surgery on his right foot this week because of Morton's neuroma, a thickening of tissue around a nerve leading to toes that causes pain.
"It wasn't getting any better," Angels manager Brad Ausmus said Sunday. We've kind of exhausted all non-surgical possibilities. Some point later in the week he'll be scheduled for surgery to have the neuroma removed."
Trout finished with a career-high 45 home runs, 104 RBIs and a .291 batting average, putting him in contention to win his third AL MVP award along with four second-place finishes. The 28-year-old outfielder had 110 walks, a .438 on-base percentage and 1.083 OPS in his first season after agreeing to a $426.5 million, 12-year contract, baseball's largest deal by total and average salary.
Trout last played on Sept. 7. He said Saturday he hoped to play in Sunday's series finale against Tampa Bay as a designated hitter. He felt pain when running the bases Sunday morning.
Los Angeles already has been eliminated from postseason contention.
Trout has a .305 average in nine major league seasons with 285 homers, 752 RBIs and 200 stolen bases.
Rizzo diagnosed
with ankle sprain
CHICAGO — Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo will wear a walking boot for the next five to seven days after an MRI showed he had a moderate lateral right ankle sprain.
Rizzo had to be helped off the field after he got hurt while going to field a bunt in the third inning of Sunday's 16-6 victory over Pittsburgh.
Rizzo will be re-evaluated after he gets out of the walking boot. The Cubs say they will know more about when he might be able to return at that point.
The loss of Rizzo is another big blow for Chicago, which already was playing without Javier Báez after the All-Star shortstop broke his left thumb. Closer Craig Kimbrel has been sidelined by right elbow inflammation, but he is scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday and could return this weekend.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bowl game headed to
Fenway Park in 2020
BOSTON (AP) — Add another bowl game to the mix, this one at Fenway Park.
The century-old baseball park will host a matchup between teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference, starting in 2020. The date for the Fenway Bowl is expected to be announced on Tuesday.
It will be the first college bowl game at the home of the Boston Red Sox. The ballpark has hosted other football dating back to 1912, including the American Football League's Boston Patriots in the 1960s and The Game last year between Harvard and Yale.
There are 40 postseason games scheduled for this season in the Football Championship Subdivision, including the national championship game. Three more are expected for the 2020 season.
