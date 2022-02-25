UEFA will no longer host the Champions League final in St. Petersburg after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, The Associated Press has learned.
An extraordinary meeting of the UEFA executive committee today was to discuss the geopolitical crisis and when officials are set to confirm taking the May 28 showpiece game out of Russia, a person with knowledge of the process said on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private talks.
UEFA did publicly rebuke Russia and said it was dealing with the “situation with the utmost seriousness and urgency” while confirming the meeting.
“UEFA shares the international community’s significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine," the governing body said in a statement.
“We remain resolute in our solidarity with the football community in Ukraine and stand ready to extend our hand to the Ukrainian people.”
The Ukrainian soccer federation issued a statement calling for the Champions League final to be moved and for all Russian club and national teams to be suspended from international competitions.
As Russia's threats toward Ukraine had grown through the week, the British government and fan groups had already called for the final not to be played in St. Petersburg, where the stadium is sponsored by Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.
The company is also the main sponsor of Schalke, but the German second-division club said on Thursday that the Gazprom logo was being removed from its jerseys.
German newspaper Bild this week began covering the Gazprom logos on Schalke jerseys with “Freedom for Ukraine” to protest against Russia’s deepening military intervention.
UEFA's sponsorship by Gazprom is also under scrutiny with its branding having a significant profile this week at Champions League round of 16 games.
UEFA's leadership had held off making a call on the Champions League final venue until Russia on Thursday started to target cities and military bases in Ukraine with airstrikes and shelling as tanks and troops rolled across the border.
The International Olympic Committee said it “strongly condemns the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian government," days after the end of the closing of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
The truce is intended to secure safe passage for athletes during the Games and, in the long term, promote the idea of working toward world peace. It runs until the end of the Paralympics, which are due to open in Beijing on March 4.
The International Paralympic Committee condemned Russia and said it held talks with sports officials in Ukraine, which still plans to compete in Beijing and requires safe passage for its athletes.
Russia’s name, flag and anthem are already barred from the March 4-13 Paralympics in Beijing over previous doping disputes. Its team is due to compete as RPC, short for Russian Paralympic Committee.
Russia has violated the Olympic Truce three times in 14 years, fighting a war with Georgia over the disputed territory of South Ossetia during the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics and launching a military takeover that annexed the Crimean peninsula of Ukraine after the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics closed.
Focus is turning to Russia hosting other major sports events in the coming months. A men's professional tennis tournament next week in Moscow and two Euroleague exhibition basketball games have been canceled.
A basketball World Cup qualifier between Spain and Ukraine was played as scheduled in Spain on Thursday despite some requests by Ukrainian players to suspend the game. The entire crowd and Spanish team loudly applauded the Ukrainians before the game.
Ukrainian NBA players Alex Len of the Sacramento Kings and Svi Mykhailiuk of the Toronto Raptors posted a joint statement on social media, saying:
"We categorically condemn the war. Ukraine is a peaceful, sovereign state inhabited by people who want to decide their own destiny. We pray for our families, friends, relatives and all the people who are in the territory of Ukraine. We hope for an end to this terrible war as soon as possible. Dear fellow Ukrainians, hold on! Our strength is in unity! We are with you!”
