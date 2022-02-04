Lee Hodges’ second round in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am didn’t help him in the standings.
The Ardmore native shot a five-over 77 on the Spyglass course. He sits at four over and will play the Pebble Beach course Saturday in an attempt to survive the cut.
Two back-to-back holes really hurt Hodges’ day. He shot a seven on the par 4 No. 9. Then he followed that with a bogey on No. 10. He also had a bogey on No. 1.
Hodges is 16 shots behind tournament leader Seamus Power of Ireland, who has had two rounds of eight under 64.
